Head to Head Analysis: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) vs. Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.00%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43%

Volatility & Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 2.52 $67.07 million $3.24 11.71 Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.