Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $1,122,310. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit