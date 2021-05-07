Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $1,122,310. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.