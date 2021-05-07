Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $51.47 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,310. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

