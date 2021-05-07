Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HTBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 6,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,544. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.