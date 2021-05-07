HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

HEI traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during trading on Thursday, reaching €77.74 ($91.46). 858,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.76 and a 200 day moving average of €65.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

