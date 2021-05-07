HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €77.74 ($91.46). The company had a trading volume of 858,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.