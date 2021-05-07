Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

