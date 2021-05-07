Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman Sells $1,671,727.34 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $80.61. 1,037,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 737,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

