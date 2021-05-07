Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman Sells $1,671,727.34 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $80.61. 1,037,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $82.71.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
