Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

VIR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

