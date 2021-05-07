Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20.
  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00.

VIR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit