Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.56

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.56 and traded as high as C$16.79. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 20,170 shares.

HRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.97.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

