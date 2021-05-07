Hersh Majteles Purchases 127,778 Shares of Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) Stock

Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) insider Hersh Majteles acquired 127,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,222.24 ($7,301.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33.

Scout Security Company Profile

Scout Security Limited provides home security systems and services in the United States. The company's products include hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel, which monitors the opening and closing of door, houses a loud siren to deter intruders, and equipped with an RFID reader so one can arm and disarm system without a phone; and motion sensor that monitors room with one sensor for monitoring critical paths through a house; and access sensor, which detects opening and closing of windows, doors, cabinets, and safes.

