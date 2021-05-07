HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Up 8.4%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.49. 164,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,161,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

