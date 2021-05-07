HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Up 8.4%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.49. 164,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,161,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
