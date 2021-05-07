Highwoods Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

HIW stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

