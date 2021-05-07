Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NYSE HRC opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

