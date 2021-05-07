Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

