Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

