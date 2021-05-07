Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will post $48.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $49.18 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $201.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.98 million to $202.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.54 million, with estimates ranging from $233.47 million to $247.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,274,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 781,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,911. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

