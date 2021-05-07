HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

