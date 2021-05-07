Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 26,725 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

