Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of APO opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.