Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,170 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB opened at $29.44 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.