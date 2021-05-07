HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Down 9.4% After Earnings Miss

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) shares traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.83. 84,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,196,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.