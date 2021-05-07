Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 41,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.72. Hologic has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

