Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Earnings Results

Homology Medicines Announces Earnings Results

May 7th, 2021

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 547,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,214. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $371.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

