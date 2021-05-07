Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 1,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

HMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $431,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

