Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,146,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

