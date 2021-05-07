Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. 23,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.