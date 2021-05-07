Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

