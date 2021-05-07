HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Investec cut HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 446.27 ($5.83).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 451.20 ($5.89). 11,963,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,433,156. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.