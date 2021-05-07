Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

HNP stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

