HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $650.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $725.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS traded up $19.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $497.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.54 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

