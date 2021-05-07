Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 1.49%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

