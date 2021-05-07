Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.15 ($37.83).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €42.05 ($49.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.84 and a 200-day moving average of €29.23. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €39.33 ($46.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

