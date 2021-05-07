Humana Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.50 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.50 for the year.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

NYSE HUM opened at $465.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

