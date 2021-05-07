Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

Humana stock opened at $465.62 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

