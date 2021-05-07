Huntsman Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

