HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUYA. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,731. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

