Hyman Charles D Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

