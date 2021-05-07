Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Announces Earnings Results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. 61,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.