I/O Coin Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.78 million and $15,371.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.56 or 0.00721559 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006279 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.39 or 0.01947134 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,853,506 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

