iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.

iA Financial stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching C$71.04. 96,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.81. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$37.71 and a 52-week high of C$71.36.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

