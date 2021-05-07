iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.29.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$70.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

