IAA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical volume of 1,480 call options.
IAA stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
