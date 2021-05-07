IAA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 21,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the typical volume of 1,480 call options.

IAA stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in IAA by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 92.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 665,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 319,484 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

