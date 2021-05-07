IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.35.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.