ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,247. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

