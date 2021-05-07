ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $267.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICON Public traded as high as $223.68 and last traded at $222.51, with a volume of 13768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.98.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICLR. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

