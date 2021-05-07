IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $616.00 at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $616.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDXX stock traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.24. 4,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $280.53 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

