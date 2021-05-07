IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Earnings History for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit