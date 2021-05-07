IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.
NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,532. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.
In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116 shares of company stock worth $326,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
