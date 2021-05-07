IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. 67,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,079. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $109.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in IHS Markit by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IHS Markit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

