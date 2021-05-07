Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Illinois Tool Works worth $74,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.47.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.56. 7,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,073. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

